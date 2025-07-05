DNA links child serial rapist across provinces, results in three life sentences

A serial child rapist who asked for three life sentences to run concurrently was turned down to ensure he would not be eligible for parole after 25 years.
The Madadeni regional court in KwaZulu-Natal sentenced Elphius Elias Shabangu, 38, to life imprisonment for the rape of an 11-year-old girl in June 2024 near the Theku Plaza in Madadeni.
According to evidence led during the trial, Shabangu who didn't know the girl, approached her and her siblings on June 28 while they were selling sugar cane near the roadside. The children were visiting their aunt in Madadeni.
KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said he sent the siblings to a nearby shop, leaving him alone with the complainant. He then ordered her to go with him to a nearby vacant house where he raped her twice.
Shabangu then fled the scene, leaving the complainant alone. When her siblings returned to their original spot they found their sister missing and reported this to their family.
The girl was eventually assisted back to her aunt's home by someone from the community.
She told her aunt what happened and her aunt saw her thighs were covered in blood. They reported the case to the police and the child was taken to the Madadeni Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC).
The doctor at the TCC noted severe injuries on both her private parts and DNA evidence retrieved from the girl was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis and comparison.
Ramkisson-Kara said as Shabangu was unknown to the girl, he managed to evade justice.
“However, Shabangu was arrested a few months later in Mpumalanga in connection with the rape of two minor children, and his DNA linked him to the case in Madadeni. He was subsequently charged. He pleaded guilty to all three counts of rape.
“In Mpumalanga, he was sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment. In the Madadeni regional court, prosecutor Khethiwe Kunene led the testimony of the complainant’s aunt, who told the court that the complainant has changed drastically since the incident. She has become withdrawn and fearful. The court sentenced Shabangu to life imprisonment, and he was declared unfit to possess a firearm. Also, the court ordered that his name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.”
Through his attorney, Shabangu made an application for the Madadeni life sentence to run concurrently with the life sentences in Mpumalanga.
“However, the presiding officer refused the application, citing this would enable Shabangu to be eligible for parole after 25 years. The court mentioned Shabangu is not deserving of this opportunity, considering his cruel and inhumane actions towards young innocent children. This sentence will thus run consecutively to the Mpumalanga sentence.”
She said the imposition of the life sentence and the court’s refusal of Shabangu’s application underscored the gravity of the crimes committed.
“Sexual offences will not be tolerated in our society and will be met with the full force of the law. The NPA remains steadfast in our commitment to uphold the rule of law and pursue justice for victims of crimes, especially the most vulnerable.”
TimesLIVE
DNA links child serial rapist across provinces, results in three life sentences
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock
TimesLIVE
