EV infrastructure rollout planned for Garden Route
The Garden Route’s green mobility future is charging forward with the confirmation of a new public-private pledge signed off recently at the François Ferreira Academy.
The initiative will result in land being set aside and infrastructure introduced for the establishment of a new electric vehicle (EV) charging station in George — one of the first of its nature in the region...
