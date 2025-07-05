Local author on a mission to nurture a culture of reading in every home
Award-winning Nelson Mandela Bay author Madoda Ndlakuse has taken on a new title as a community development co-ordinator which he intends to use to promote male involvement in early childhood development.
Nali’ibali announced on social media that the Motherwell resident had started in the new position within the Nali’ibali Volkswagen SA Literacy Project about nine years after he was introduced to the project as a mentor in 2016. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.