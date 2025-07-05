Nomvula Mokonyane to visit the home of former deputy president David Mabuza

ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane will on Saturday visit the home of the late former deputy president David Mabuza in Barberton, Mpumalanga.
In a statement on Saturday, the ANC said the visit was part of the organisation's “continued expression of condolences, solidarity and support to the Mabuza family and the broader community of Mpumalanga as the nation mourns the passing of a committed leader and servant of the people”.
Mabuza died on Thursday, aged 64, at a hospital in Mpumalanga after a short illness.
Mabuza was born at Phola Trust in Mpumalanga on August 25 1960. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of South Africa in 1989, after achieving a National Teacher’s Certificate from Mgwenya College of Education in 1985, according to the presidency.
Mabuza was a trained mathematics teacher and became a school principal before going into politics.
Mabuza held a number of positions in government including Mpumalanga MEC for education between 1994 and 1998 and housing MEC between 1999 and 2001, He was an MP between 2001 and 2004, Mpumalanga MPL from 2004 to 2007, MEC for roads and transport between 2007 and 2008 and Mpumalanga premier from 2009 to 2018.
The presidency said Mabuza rose through the ranks of the ANC, having been elected as:
- the chairperson of the ANC in Mpumalanga from 2008 to 2017;
- ex officio member of the national executive committee (NEC) of the ANC since 2007;
- deputy chairperson of the ANC Mpumalanga in 2005;
- chairperson of the South African Democratic Teachers Union from 1988 to 1991;
- co-ordinator of the National Education Crisis Committee from 1987 to 1989;
- chairperson of National Education Union of South Africa from 1986 to 1988;
- treasurer of Foundation for Education with Production from 1986 to 1990; and
- secretary of the Azanian Student Organisation from 1984 to 1985.
President Cyril Ramaphosa had tasked Mabuza, during the 2019 to 2024 term of government, with a number of responsibilities.
TimesLIVE
Nomvula Mokonyane to visit the home of former deputy president David Mabuza
Image: Veli Nhlapo
TimesLIVE
