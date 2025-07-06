Female electricians graduate as certified wind turbine service technicians
The technology might be new and the industry already male-dominated but two local female electricians intend on being the winds of change after they graduated as certified wind turbine service technicians.
Kanyisa Goveni and Qaliswa Ndleleni, both from the Kouga region, recently graduated through Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm’s inaugural programme aimed at increasing the number of skilled youth in the field and support the expanding renewable energy industry...
