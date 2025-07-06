NMU science boffs nominated for prestigious awards
Science is taking centerstage at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) with a host of academics being nominated to attend, present and potentially walk away with silverware at two prestigious awards in the field.
In a showcase of science communication, Lutho Lange emerged as the 2025 FameLab SA regional heat winner, impressing judges and audiences with her compelling research into nanotechnology and cancer treatment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.