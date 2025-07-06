Still no sign of kidnapped Gqeberha woman
The handling of the kidnapping of the daughter of a Gqeberha nightclub owner is at a sensitive stage, Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba said on Sunday.
Ebenese “Ebbie” Williams, 30, was taken outside her boyfriend’s home in Cleary Estate on Thursday evening, shortly after 7pm. ..
