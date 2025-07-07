CONCERT REVIEW | Cape Town musos get Nelson Mandela Bay feet a-tapping

It was a Cape Town takeover at the Boardwalk ICC on Saturday night when a host of entertainers from the Mother City delivered an electrifying concert which kept partygoers on their feet well into the night.
Titled Let’s Groove Tonight, the event was organised by CB Event Technical and featured a stellar line-up, including The Rockettz New Generation, Sean D Band, Jeodhouse Live Band, The Black Ties and Mujahid George.
Social media personality Peadon Smith served as the MC, keeping the energy high between sets.
The night kicked off with vibrant performances from the Sean D Band and Mujahid George, who wasted no time getting the crowd warmed up with a string of popular crowd-pleasers.
But it was the trumpeter who truly stole the spotlight early on, impressing with incredible skill and agility on the instrument.
Next up were The Black Ties, a slick, stylish trio cover band who took the audience on a musical journey through the decades.
Their performance was effortless yet captivating, seamlessly blending soulful ballads with high-energy dance numbers which had the crowd moving.
After a short interval, it was time for Jeodhouse to take the stage, and they did so with infectious energy.
Known for their upbeat pop and party tunes, the band delivered a flawless set packed with singalong favourites.
From a lively rendition of Toto’s Africa to Bok van Blerk’s Lemoene, and even a nostalgic medley of ’90s and early 2000s hits, their performance had the entire room buzzing.
The grand finale came courtesy of The Rockettz New Generation, and they certainly did not disappoint.
Born from the legacy of The Rockets, the iconic Cape Town group formed in 1968 and known for their timeless classics, this new generation proved they could honour the band’s roots while keeping things fresh.
The Rockettz had the crowd singing along to beloved old-school hits, but any doubts about them keeping up with the times were quickly put to rest.
Their rendition of local favourite Sister Bethina by Mgarimbe was a crowd pleaser, showing that the band can effortlessly blend nostalgia with modern flair.
With ticket prices ranging from R180 to R270, concertgoers got their money’s worth with nearly four hours of top-tier entertainment.
It was a night which celebrated Cape Town’s musical talent, showing off that Cape Town flavour, and one which left the audience wanting more.
The Herald
CONCERT REVIEW | Cape Town musos get Nelson Mandela Bay feet a-tapping
Image: ROCHELLE DE KOCK
