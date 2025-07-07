Depot decay drives refuse trucks away
New vehicles being parked at South End fire station in bid to protect them against criminals
With municipal depots proving to be less than secure, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has taken an unusual — and slightly ironic — step to protect its new refuse trucks by parking them at the South End fire station.
In 2024, the metro spent R30m on eight new refuse trucks, but instead of being stationed at its five depots near the areas they serve, they return each day to South End for safekeeping...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.