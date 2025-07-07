Fraudsters in uniform targeting Gqeberha residents in convincing new scam
A slick new scam has hit Gqeberha, where fraudsters posing as police and customs officers scare victims with fake drug smuggling and money laundering charges — or trick them by saying a parcel with drugs or counterfeit documents is waiting for them at the port.
In both cases, the victims are cajoled into handing over money or logging on to fake police apps, only to have their bank accounts emptied...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.