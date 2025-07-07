News

Fraudsters in uniform targeting Gqeberha residents in convincing new scam

By Brandon Nel - 07 July 2025

A slick new scam has hit Gqeberha, where fraudsters posing as police and customs officers scare victims with fake drug smuggling and money laundering charges — or trick them by saying a parcel with drugs or counterfeit documents is waiting for them at the port.

In both cases, the victims are cajoled into handing over money or logging on to fake police apps, only to have their bank accounts emptied...

