President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has noted statements made on Sunday in a media briefing by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
Mkhwanazi made damning allegations against police minister Senzo Mchunu. He accused the minister of interfering with police investigations and also being an associate of people with questionable characters.
Mchunu has denied all the allegations made against him.
“This is a matter of grave national security concern that is receiving the highest-priority attention. It is vital that the integrity of the country’s security services is safeguarded and that the rule of law is affirmed,” Ramaphosa said
“All parties to this matter are called upon to exercise discipline and restraint. The trading of accusations and counter-accusations threatens to undermine public confidence and sow confusion. Furthermore, these actions damage the unity and focus of the police.”
The Presidency said Ramaphosa will outline the actions to be taken on this matter on his return from the Brics Leaders’ Summit currently under way in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
TimesLIVE
'Grave national security concern': Ramaphosa calls for restraint amid tensions in SAPS
Image: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
