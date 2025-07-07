News

Judgment looms in Rob Evans bail bid

Court set to rule on Wednesday after final arguments heard

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 07 July 2025

After nearly two months behind bars, murder accused Rob Evans will finally learn his fate in his protracted bail application on Wednesday.

Final arguments were heard in the Humansdorp Regional Court on Monday ahead of magistrate Deidre Dickson’s anticipated judgment...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep97 | BMW 120d, Honda Jazz, Toyota Corolla Quest, VW Citi Golf, ...
Health Minister receives investigation report on racial allegations in health ...

Most Read