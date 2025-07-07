Judgment looms in Rob Evans bail bid
Court set to rule on Wednesday after final arguments heard
After nearly two months behind bars, murder accused Rob Evans will finally learn his fate in his protracted bail application on Wednesday.
Final arguments were heard in the Humansdorp Regional Court on Monday ahead of magistrate Deidre Dickson’s anticipated judgment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.