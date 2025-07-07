Kariega singing ace shares stage with Boks
‘My music exudes SA pride,’ Muir College alumnus says as he prepares for Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium rugby fest
Nelson Mandela Bay singing sensation Buhle Gayika, popularly known as Booshle G, is set to tour SA alongside the Springboks, performing as the opening act for six rugby matches.
He performed at the first Test between the Springboks and Italy at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday...
