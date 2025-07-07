The Kremlin said on Monday the Brics group of nations had never worked to undermine other countries, after US President Donald Trump said he would impose a 10% tariff on those aligning themselves with its “anti-American policies”.
Trump made the comments as Brics leaders kicked off a summit in Brazil on Sunday.
Asked about Trump's remarks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin had taken note of them.
“We have seen such statements by President Trump, but it is important to note the uniqueness of a group such as Brics is that it is a group of countries that share common approaches and a common world view on how to co-operate based on their own interests.
“And this co-operation in Brics has never been and will never be directed against any third countries.”
South Africa's foreign ministry spokesperson said the Brics group should be seen as a push for “reformed multilateralism, nothing more”.
“Brics' objectives are primarily about creating a more balanced and inclusive global order that better reflects the economic and political realities of the 21st century,” spokesperson Chrispin Phiri told Reuters.
Kremlin says Brics not trying to undermine other countries, after Trump threatens extra tariffs
Image: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
