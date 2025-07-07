KwaFord residents living in fear of criminals
Old school property being used as base from which to target homeowners
An abandoned school field in KwaFord has become a breeding ground for criminal activity, with thugs using the old KwaFord Primary School property as a base to terrorise residents.
House break-ins, robberies and hijackings have become a nightmare for the mostly elderly residents living in the area behind the school, who now feel like prisoners in their homes. ..
