News

KwaFord residents living in fear of criminals

Old school property being used as base from which to target homeowners

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 07 July 2025

An abandoned school field in KwaFord has become a breeding ground for criminal activity, with thugs using the old KwaFord Primary School property as a base to terrorise residents.

House break-ins, robberies and hijackings have become a nightmare for the mostly elderly residents living in the area behind the school, who now feel like prisoners in their homes. ..

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gazans pin hope on Trump's proposed truce | REUTERS
What is the UN's development conference in Seville | REUTERS

Most Read