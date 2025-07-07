News

Mayor boots MBDA into touch

Lobishe terminates metro agency’s mandate to manage Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium a week before Bok Test

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 07 July 2025

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe has terminated the mandate of the metro’s development agency to manage the city’s world-class stadium, just one week before the Springboks Test match this weekend.

Lobishe wrote to the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) on Friday, saying her decision was binding and would take effect immediately...

