The Swiss Jazz Exchange Programme’s Veit Art said he had worked with Faku for more than 20 years and saw him as a brother.
Faku’s career was interrupted in 2019 when he developed Bell’s palsy, a sudden weakness in the muscles on half of one’s face.
Art organised a residency in Switzerland for Faku.
He provided accommodation for his stay and supported him until he got better.
Art explained how they had come to learn that Faku had died while they were on tour in Basel.
“Feya arrived on Friday morning,” he said.
“We were relaxed, we had pizza, talking about friendships, life, then it was two days of intensive rehearsals.
“On Monday, he did not wake up.
“Right after lunch, I went to check on him.
“That was when we found him on his bed; he had passed away in his sleep.
“It was a surreal moment, as sad as it was, but we found him at his best, happy.”
Acclaimed pianist Andile Yenana, originally from Qonce and a longtime friend of Faku since their days at what is now the Durban University of Technology, described him as not only a gifted musician, but also a thoughtful composer — someone who could write, articulate and explain every note he chose and the role it played within a piece.
The Herald
Nelson Mandela Bay says goodbye to jazz legend Feya Faku
General Reporter
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
On a warm summer day in Basel, Switzerland, Fezile “Feya” Faku died peacefully in his sleep on June 23 — a gentle farewell by one of SA’s most beloved jazz maestros.
A fitting tribute followed back home, when more than 100 mourners gathered at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday to honour the life and legacy of the internationally acclaimed flugelhorn and trumpet player.
Earlier in the week, the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton overflowed with friends, musicians and admirers paying their respects to the jazz legend, who was laid to rest at the North End Cemetery on Saturday.
Faku was 63.
His tombstone, adorned with a trumpet in tribute to his life’s work, stood solemnly as jazz horn players raised their instruments one final time, sending him off as his coffin was lowered into the ground.
Faku was the youngest child of Nodoli Amy Mqota and Wesley Faku.
He was married in 2000. He leaves behind two sons, Lulutho and Bathabile.
The Swiss Jazz Exchange Programme’s Veit Art said he had worked with Faku for more than 20 years and saw him as a brother.
Faku’s career was interrupted in 2019 when he developed Bell’s palsy, a sudden weakness in the muscles on half of one’s face.
Art organised a residency in Switzerland for Faku.
He provided accommodation for his stay and supported him until he got better.
Art explained how they had come to learn that Faku had died while they were on tour in Basel.
“Feya arrived on Friday morning,” he said.
“We were relaxed, we had pizza, talking about friendships, life, then it was two days of intensive rehearsals.
“On Monday, he did not wake up.
“Right after lunch, I went to check on him.
“That was when we found him on his bed; he had passed away in his sleep.
“It was a surreal moment, as sad as it was, but we found him at his best, happy.”
Acclaimed pianist Andile Yenana, originally from Qonce and a longtime friend of Faku since their days at what is now the Durban University of Technology, described him as not only a gifted musician, but also a thoughtful composer — someone who could write, articulate and explain every note he chose and the role it played within a piece.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News