NMU and Gelvandale High join forces for Mandela Week
Nelson Mandela University (NMU) and Gelvandale High School’s Hostel of Hope are joining forces for an uplifting three-day community initiative in honour of Mandela Day.
The initiative under the theme “Restoring dignity and hope”, set to take place at the school from July 16 to 18, aims to bring together community members to support people with disabilities, the elderly and Gelvandale High School. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.