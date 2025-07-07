News

NMU and Gelvandale High join forces for Mandela Week

By Faith Mtwana - 07 July 2025

Nelson Mandela University (NMU) and Gelvandale High School’s Hostel of Hope are joining forces for an uplifting three-day community initiative in honour of Mandela Day.

The initiative under the theme “Restoring dignity and hope”, set to take place at the school from July 16 to 18, aims to bring together community members to support people with disabilities, the elderly and Gelvandale High School. ..

