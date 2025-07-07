Police probe double murder of Kariega sisters
Nelson Mandela Bay police are investigating a double murder after two sisters were shot dead in their beds during the early hours of Sunday.
Theresa Pullen, 32, and her older sister Fredericka Booysen, 46, were murdered in cold blood after gunmen kicked down the front door of their home in Tyriville, Kariega, and stormed into the bedroom...
