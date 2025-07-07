News

Police probe double murder of Kariega sisters

By Brandon Nel - 07 July 2025

Nelson Mandela Bay police are investigating a double murder after two sisters were shot dead in their beds during the early hours of Sunday.

Theresa Pullen, 32, and her older sister Fredericka Booysen, 46, were murdered in cold blood after gunmen kicked down the front door of their home in Tyriville, Kariega, and stormed into the bedroom...

