KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has sparked a national debate after publicly raising concern about political interference in the SAPS.
During a media briefing on Sunday, Mkhwanazi suggested senior political figures were influencing police decisions, a claim that drew sharp responses and praise in equal measure.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, attending the Brics summit in Brazil, called the matter a “grave national security concern” and urged police leaders to show “discipline and restraint” amid the fallout. He warned “the trading of accusations and counteraccusations threatens to undermine public confidence” in the SAPS.
Some see Mkhwanazi as a whistle-blower exposing rot in the system. Others say he stepped out of line and should have handled the matter internally.
POLL | Did Mkhwanazi cross the line by going public with SAPS concerns?
Image: Darren Stewart
