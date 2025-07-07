News

SA is not anti-American, trade spokesperson says after Trump tariff threat

By Reuters - 07 July 2025
US President Donald Trump announced trade tariffs at the White House in Washington DC on April 2 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

South Africa is not anti-American and remains committed to negotiating a trade deal with the US, a spokesperson for the trade minister told Reuters after US President Donald Trump threatened an extra 10% tariff on countries aligned with the Brics group of developing nations.

South Africa is a Brics member.

Most Read