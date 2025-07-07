Whale sculpture sends conservation message at Plett Ocean Festival

The unveiling of Malcolm Solomon’s quarter-of-a-million-rand bronze Mother and Calf Humpback Whale sculpture took centre stage at the opening of Plettenberg Bay’s fourth annual Ocean Festival on Saturday.
This underlined the town’s status as SA’s first Whale Heritage Site and reinforced its commitment to marine conservation.
Plettenberg Bay Tourism chief executive Patty Butterworth said the sculpture would serve as a reminder to the people of the town that they were custodians of Plett’s unique selling points, which were the coastline, waterways and the marine life.
“This is the legacy we leave for the future tourism industry, as well as the future community members of our town,” she said.
“This striking sculpture has been unveiled in celebration of the Plett Ocean Festival, serving as a powerful tribute to Plettenberg Bay’s rich marine heritage and deep connection to the sea.
“The sculpture captures the spirit of ocean conservation and the vibrant marine life which defines the region.”
The statue at Market Off Main and overlooking the Lookout side of Plett is valued at R272,400.
Butterworth said its location presented a perfect opportunity for tourists to admire and take a picture next to it while capturing the view.
The Plett Ocean festival is aimed at educating people about the importance and fragility of the oceans while fostering a sense of shared environmental responsibility.
Photographer Rob Smith described the festival as a catalyst of education and information sharing.
Smith said as the festival grew and cut across the entire community, people were becoming more aware of what the bay held.
“This is a celebration of the ocean and the marine life and an appreciation of the Bay, but with all that comes awareness that we have to drive,” he said.
'The beauty of it is getting the youngsters interested through lunch box theatre.
“It plays a crucial role in planting a seed of conservation and awareness.”
Bitou mayor Jessica Kamkam said the festival was important because it connected people to the ocean.
“You can’t separate conservation from the people,” she said.
“For people to want to conserve, they need to have a connection with nature.
“This sculpture is a visual connection to whales and what is happening in the ocean.
“It spreads awareness and brings people closer to the ocean.”
The festival began on Friday and ends on July 13.
The Herald
Whale sculpture sends conservation message at Plett Ocean Festival
Image: SUPPLIED
The Herald
