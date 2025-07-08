News

Another kidnapping in Gqeberha

By Brandon Nel - 08 July 2025
Police are investigating the kidnapping of a man in Schauderville on Monday afternoon
An investigation is under way after a 61-year-old man was kidnapped in Schauderville on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the man was abducted at about 5pm.

“An investigation into the kidnapping is under way,” he said on Tuesday morning.

Further details surrounding the kidnapping have not been made public.

Police have urged anyone with information that may assist in the investigation to contact Crime Stop at 08600-10111.

This is a developing story.

The incident follows the kidnapping of Ebenese “Ebbie” Williams, 30, who was kidnapped outside her boyfriend’s home in Cleary Estate on Thursday evening, shortly after 7pm. 

