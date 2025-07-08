Another kidnapping in Gqeberha

An investigation is under way after a 61-year-old man was kidnapped in Schauderville on Monday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the man was abducted at about 5pm.
“An investigation into the kidnapping is under way,” he said on Tuesday morning.
Further details surrounding the kidnapping have not been made public.
Police have urged anyone with information that may assist in the investigation to contact Crime Stop at 08600-10111.
This is a developing story.
The incident follows the kidnapping of Ebenese “Ebbie” Williams, 30, who was kidnapped outside her boyfriend’s home in Cleary Estate on Thursday evening, shortly after 7pm.
