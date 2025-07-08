News

Family reeling after sisters gunned down in Kariega home

By Brandon Nel - 08 July 2025

Blood-curdling screams, panicked cries and multiple gunshots were the prelude to the brutal murders of two sisters in Kariega at the weekend.

When the police and relatives arrived at the home in Pompano Crescent during the early hours of Sunday, they were met with a horrifying sight...

