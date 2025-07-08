Lobishe plays hardball on stadium issue
Mayor refuses to back down on withdrawing mandate despite legal threats from MBDA
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe has refused to back down on her termination of the development agency’s mandate to run the city’s stadium — despite threats of action over what some are calling an unlawful move.
At the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Monday alongside Eastern Province Rugby Union president George Malgas, Lobishe said the Springbok match against Italy would go ahead as scheduled on Saturday without any involvement from the agency...
