A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly weekend shooting spree in Kariega that left three people dead and two others caught in the crossfire.
The shootings took place in the early hours of Sunday in Pompano Crescent, Tiryville.
The provincial organised crime investigations anti-gang unit arrested the suspect at his home in Tiryville on Monday afternoon, following what police called a “thorough investigation”.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the suspect faced three counts of murder and two of attempted murder.
The first shooting happened shortly after midnight, at about 12.15am, when Kamesh police officers heard gunshots during routine patrols.
“On arrival at an open space near Pompano Crescent, police found the body of a 22-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to his face and body,” Janse van Rensburg said.
Less than three hours later, at about 2.40am, police responded to a second shooting — this time at a house in the same street.
“Unknown suspects kicked down the front door and stormed into a bedroom where three women and two men were. They opened fire,” Janse van Rensburg said.
Two women — sisters Theresa Pullen, 32, and Fredericka Booysen, 46 — died at the scene.
A third woman was wounded and taken to hospital.
One of the men was shot at but not hit, and the other was unharmed.
Detectives from the anti-gang unit quickly linked the suspect to both crime scenes.
He is expected to appear in the Kariega magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata praised the investigating team’s swift action in arresting the suspect.
The Herald
Man, 22, arrested in connection with sisters’ murders
Image: BELCHONOK/123RF
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly weekend shooting spree in Kariega that left three people dead and two others caught in the crossfire.
The shootings took place in the early hours of Sunday in Pompano Crescent, Tiryville.
The provincial organised crime investigations anti-gang unit arrested the suspect at his home in Tiryville on Monday afternoon, following what police called a “thorough investigation”.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the suspect faced three counts of murder and two of attempted murder.
The first shooting happened shortly after midnight, at about 12.15am, when Kamesh police officers heard gunshots during routine patrols.
“On arrival at an open space near Pompano Crescent, police found the body of a 22-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to his face and body,” Janse van Rensburg said.
Less than three hours later, at about 2.40am, police responded to a second shooting — this time at a house in the same street.
“Unknown suspects kicked down the front door and stormed into a bedroom where three women and two men were. They opened fire,” Janse van Rensburg said.
Two women — sisters Theresa Pullen, 32, and Fredericka Booysen, 46 — died at the scene.
A third woman was wounded and taken to hospital.
One of the men was shot at but not hit, and the other was unharmed.
Detectives from the anti-gang unit quickly linked the suspect to both crime scenes.
He is expected to appear in the Kariega magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata praised the investigating team’s swift action in arresting the suspect.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News