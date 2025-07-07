Mkhwanazi's bombshell: ANC urges Ramaphosa to act on 'grave' allegations

The ANC has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to urgently address the “grave” allegations levelled by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi against police minister Senzo Mchunu.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the claims, which touch on state integrity and the fight against crime, must be investigated thoroughly to protect South Africa from descending into lawlessness.
On Sunday, Mkhwanazi made damning allegations against Mchunu, accusing the minister of interfering with police investigations and being an associate of people with questionable characters.
In a media briefing, Mbalula said the allegations touch on the very integrity of the criminal justice system, and the constitutional obligation of the state to protect all South Africans.
“We call upon Ramaphosa to act with the seriousness and urgency this matter demands. The ANC reaffirms its commitment to accountability, non-interference in law enforcement, and the full protection of whistle-blowers, investigators and officers of the law,” Mbalula said.
Ramaphosa noted the statements by Mkhwanazi and said this is a matter of grave national security concern that is receiving the highest-priority attention.
Mbalula said the party fully supports Ramaphosa's view, as the ANC is on the side of the truth.
“It is important that all those matters that have been raised are attended to, and we bring stability in terms of law enforcement in our country as we pursue efforts in the fight against crime in our country,” he said.
TimesLIVE
