The police have launched an investigation into a viral video of a police officer allegedly under the influence of alcohol while in uniform and on duty in the North West.
The video shows a group of community members confronting the police officer and accusing him of being drunk.
Provincial spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the police have seen the footage and view the allegations made seriously.
“The provincial commissioner who is on record saying that ill-discipline and intemperate behaviour by members shall not be tolerated views the video in a very serious light and has instructed the district commissioner to immediately investigate the allegations, which if true amounts not only to serious misconduct, but also a criminal offence,” Mokgwabone said.
“These allegations cannot and should not be taken lightly as they are damaging to the integrity and professional image of the SAPS, further contributing to the trust deficit between the police and the community.
“It is equally important to point out that this matter shall be investigated without fear, favour or prejudice.”
Mokgwabone said preliminary investigations indicate that two members of the Patriotic Alliance and Operation Dudula, who came from Gauteng to support the group, could assist with the investigation. The police have called on the two individuals to contact the district commissioner or the provincial corporate communication and liaison to assist.
“The two possible witnesses are further advised that making and publicising information of such a serious nature without reporting it to the relevant authorities may result in them being charged for defeating or obstructing the course of justice.”
TimesLIVE
Police investigate 'drunk' cop in viral video
Police view allegations very seriously, says North West spokesperson
Journalist
Image: Gareth Wilson
The police have launched an investigation into a viral video of a police officer allegedly under the influence of alcohol while in uniform and on duty in the North West.
The video shows a group of community members confronting the police officer and accusing him of being drunk.
Provincial spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the police have seen the footage and view the allegations made seriously.
“The provincial commissioner who is on record saying that ill-discipline and intemperate behaviour by members shall not be tolerated views the video in a very serious light and has instructed the district commissioner to immediately investigate the allegations, which if true amounts not only to serious misconduct, but also a criminal offence,” Mokgwabone said.
“These allegations cannot and should not be taken lightly as they are damaging to the integrity and professional image of the SAPS, further contributing to the trust deficit between the police and the community.
“It is equally important to point out that this matter shall be investigated without fear, favour or prejudice.”
Mokgwabone said preliminary investigations indicate that two members of the Patriotic Alliance and Operation Dudula, who came from Gauteng to support the group, could assist with the investigation. The police have called on the two individuals to contact the district commissioner or the provincial corporate communication and liaison to assist.
“The two possible witnesses are further advised that making and publicising information of such a serious nature without reporting it to the relevant authorities may result in them being charged for defeating or obstructing the course of justice.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News