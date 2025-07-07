R1.2bn allocated to rebuild flood-hit communities

The government has allocated R1.2bn to help provinces and municipalities respond to the damage and restore critical infrastructure after parts of the country were hit by floods.
On Monday, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa said municipalities and provinces receiving the grants have been told they must use the money strictly for disaster response and recovery work.
Hlabisa said funds may not be redirected to other expenses, such as staff travel. He made it clear that if any organ of state does not comply with the grant framework, future allocations could be denied.
“We insist that state organs submit comprehensive monthly, quarterly and annual reports to the NDMC, covering every financial and non-financial aspect of their disaster management initiatives,” Hlabisa said.
Hlabisa noted problems like poor infrastructure planning and execution, inadequate workmanship, diversion or alteration of the scope of work, delays in appointing service providers that lead to municipalities underperforming, and the misallocation of funds to operational matters instead of the designated projects, all of which expose communities to risks.
“The National Disaster Management Centre [NDMC] forges strong collaborations with the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agency [Misa] and various sector departments. By using Misa's engineering resources, we ensure a thorough assessment and verification of damages, alongside essential technical advice required for funding approval”, said Hlabisa.
He said regular site visits and tighter monitoring systems would be put in place to help ensure projects were completed efficiently, enabling affected communities to receive the essential support they needed to recover and thrive.
Hlabisa added the government was collaborating closely with the South African Weather Service and other stakeholders to enhance the early warning systems, ensuring communities receive timely and accurate information.
He confirmed on Monday that 107 lives were lost due to severe weather conditions, with the Eastern Cape suffering the greatest tragedy, accounting for 103 deaths.
KwaZulu-Natal recorded three fatalities, and one person died in the Western Cape.
“The government urges communities in affected areas to remain alert and follow early warning advisories issued by the SAWS, as a critical measure to safeguard lives, property and livelihoods,” said Hlabisa.
The grant would be allocated in phases, starting in July, he said. The total allocations for the 2025/26 financial year will be R1.2bn, made up as follows:
July:
- Provincial Response Grant: R151.3m
- Municipal Response Grant R395m
August:
- Recovery R708.97m (R504m of which goes to the Eastern Cape).
TimesLIVE
R1.2bn allocated to rebuild flood-hit communities
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle
July:
August:
