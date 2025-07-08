News

WATCH LIVE | Judicial conduct tribunal hearing for judge president Mbenenge

By TimesLIVE - 08 July 2025

Courtesy of SABC

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing probing allegations of sexual harassment against judge president Selby Mbenenge of the Eastern Cape division of the high court continues on Tuesday.

The complainant is Andiswa Mengo.

TimesLIVE

