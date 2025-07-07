News

WATCH | Police nab robber in Muizenberg car chase

By Motoring Reporter - 08 July 2025

Gunshots and sirens were heard in the Cape Town suburb of Muizenberg on Monday afternoon as police apprehended a suspected robber attempting to flee in a white Volkswagen Polo Vivo. 

According to a report by CapeTownEtc, the incident unfolded at Sanderling Circle on Baden Powell Drive, opposite Sunrise Beach.

Video footage filmed from a nearby apartment balcony shows members of the South African Police Service surrounding the vehicle and arresting the suspect after it came to a stop, apparently due to extensive engine damage.

This is a developing story. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

ANC urges Ramaphosa to act on Mkhwanazi's 'grave' allegations
"Mkhwanazi’s allegations highlight lack of integrity in justice system – Ian ...

Most Read