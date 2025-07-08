Youngsters march to raise awareness about protection of environment
A group of Gqeberha pupils put their best foot forward to raise awareness about environmental sustainability by taking to the streets to take a stand against pollution and ensure the wellbeing of their community for generations to come.
The Zwartkops Conservancy, in partnership with the Motherwell Community and Enviro Hub, closed off their annual Environmental Awareness training week with a march through the streets of Motherwell on Friday which was led by Buhlebendalo. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.