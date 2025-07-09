A 54-year-old man was killed in a head-on car crash on the R75 on Tuesday evening.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said a gold Toyota Corolla and a Toyota Raider collided just after 5.30pm.
He said three people in the Raider were injured and taken to hospital.
Beetge said officers later found bullet holes in the Corolla.
The car has been sent for ballistic testing.
“The SA Police Service can confirm that Despatch police were alerted to an accident scene on the R75, the Uitenhage Road, on [Tuesday],” Beetge said.
“On police arrival a gold-coloured Toyota Corolla as well as a Toyota Raider were found.
“The two vehicles collided head-on on the R75.
“The body of a 54-year-old male was found, as the driver of the Toyota Corolla, and three injured persons of the Toyota Raider were transported to hospital.
“The Toyota Corolla was confiscated and sent for further ballistic analysis after bullet holes were discovered on the vehicle.”
Beetge said a culpable homicide case was opened and being investigated by Despatch police, but more cases could follow after further investigation.
Bullet holes found in vehicle after man dies in head-on collision on R75
Image: SUPPLIED
