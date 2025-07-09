Delayed verification report could see ANC conference postponed for second time
ANC members in Nelson Mandela Bay say the organisation’s regional conference, scheduled for next weekend, will be postponed for a second time due to the delayed verification report needed to confirm which branches are eligible.
The verification report is expected to come from the ANC headquarters at Luthuli House...
