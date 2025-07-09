A swift response by the highway patrol unit in Nxuba (Cradock) to a tip-off led to the arrest of a 29-year-old man allegedly found in possession of a large consignment of Mandrax tablets destined for distribution in KwaNojoli (Somerset East).
Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said police had received reliable information on Tuesday regarding a planned drug delivery from Gqeberha to KwaNojoli.
“The intelligence was immediately operationalised, and a vehicle check point conducted along the N10 national road.
“During the operation, a minibus taxi matching the description provided was intercepted and searched,” he said.
“Inside, police discovered a bag belonging to the suspect, [allegedly] containing 1,030 Mandrax tablets.”
McCarthy said the suspect was arrested on the spot for dealing in drugs.
He is expected to appear in the KwaNojoli magistrate’s court soon.
The Herald
Eastern Cape police intercept suspected drug dealer
Image: SUPPLIED
