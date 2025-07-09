News

Eastern Cape police intercept suspected drug dealer

By Herald Reporter - 09 July 2025
Nxuba police confiscated a bag containing 1,030 Mandrax tablets
BIG BUST: Nxuba police confiscated a bag containing 1,030 Mandrax tablets
Image: SUPPLIED

A swift response by the highway patrol unit in Nxuba (Cradock) to a tip-off led to the arrest of a 29-year-old man allegedly found in possession of a large consignment of Mandrax tablets destined for distribution in KwaNojoli (Somerset East).

Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said police had received reliable information on Tuesday regarding a planned drug delivery from Gqeberha to KwaNojoli.

“The intelligence was immediately operationalised, and a vehicle check point conducted along the N10 national road.

“During the operation, a minibus taxi matching the description provided was intercepted and searched,” he said.

“Inside, police discovered a bag belonging to the suspect, [allegedly] containing 1,030 Mandrax tablets.”

McCarthy said the suspect was arrested on the spot for dealing in drugs.

He is expected to appear in the KwaNojoli magistrate’s court soon.

The Herald

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

[GRAPHIC CONTENT] Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for Judge President ...
Texas flash floods death toll tops 100, scores still missing: Abbott | REUTERS

Most Read