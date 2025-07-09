Evans’ lawyers to appeal bail refusal
Lawyers for murder accused Rob Evans have already indicated that they plan to take the Humansdorp regional court’s decision not to grant bail to the businessman on appeal.
Two months after his arrest for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Vanessa van Rensburg, Evans’ formal bail bid was shot down on Wednesday morning...
