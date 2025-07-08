Fikile Mbalula, Godrich Gardee pay respects at DD Mabuza's home

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says former deputy president David Dabede Mabuza understood democratic centralism and he loved the ANC in good times and bad.
Mbalula and other ANC officials visited Mabuza's home in Barberton, Mpumalanga, on Tuesday to pay their respects after Mabuza's death on Thursday.
“DD Mabuza was a leader who led from the front, in good or bad times. When the ANC needed leaders, supporters and resources, DD need not to be called or mobilised but he just went out of his [way] and went to [greater] lengths and campaigned for the ANC.
“Every resource he had, he shared with the ANC. We too have lost a father, an uncle, a comrade who shared everything with the ANC and we are poorer without him. We [ANC] have made mistakes and he was honourable enough to come to the fore and straighten things along with us.
“Mabuza understood democratic centralism in a manner that when he was no longer in the leadership, he did not speak [about the ANC on] Twitter or Facebook to criticise the current leadership. He will be deeply missed,” said Mbalula.
Deputy president of the EFF, Godrich Gardee, said Mabuza was one of the people who made an impact in people's lives.
Image: Mandla Khoza
Gardee and Mabuza both came from Phola village, outside White River.
He said he and other pupils would go to Mabuza's house for lunch after school.
“He played a vital role for many of us and so did his family. For me who studied when he was teacher, he would find that we have finished eating at his house in the afternoon when he came back from work. We flocked to his house. He taught us a lot and was a people's person not only when he was high in government but from long ago,” said Gardee.
Mbalula said Mabuza's funeral service would be held at Hoërskool Bergvlam in Mbombela on Saturday with President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to deliver the eulogy.
There will be three memorial services across three regions in Mpumalanga.
The first will be held at Mabuza's home village with Deputy President Paul Mashatile expected to attend. The second will take place in Middelburg and will be addressed by Gwede Mantashe and the third will be held in Ermelo and be addressed by first deputy secretary-general of the ANC Nomvula Mokonyane.
