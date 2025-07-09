News

GALLERY | Rob Evans case so far

By Brandon Nel - 09 July 2025

Gqeberha businessman Rob Evans was arrested on May 9 following the Easter weekend murder of his girlfriend Vanessa van Rensburg.

The Nelson Mandela Bay mother of two’s body was found on the floor of Evans’ Oyster Bay holiday home on April 20...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

[GRAPHIC CONTENT] Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for Judge President ...
Texas flash floods death toll tops 100, scores still missing: Abbott | REUTERS

Most Read