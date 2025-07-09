Gqeberha businessman Rob Evans was denied bail in the Humansdorp regional court on Wednesday morning.
Magistrate Deidre Dickson's ruling comes two months after his arrest for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Vanessa van Rensburg.
Van Rensburg was found beaten to death in Evans' Oyster Bay holiday home over the Easter weekend.
In addition, Dickson ruled that Evans did indeed face a Schedule 6 charge of premeditated murder.
More details to follow.
The Herald
JUST IN | Murder accused Rob Evans denied bail
Image: Werner Hills
