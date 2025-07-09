News

JUST IN | Murder accused Rob Evans denied bail

By Brandon Nel - 09 July 2025
Murder accused Rob Evans was denied bail in the Humansdorp regional court on Wednesday
Gqeberha businessman Rob Evans was denied bail in the Humansdorp regional court on Wednesday morning.

Magistrate Deidre Dickson's ruling comes two months after his arrest for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Vanessa van Rensburg.

Van Rensburg was found beaten to death in Evans' Oyster Bay holiday home over the Easter weekend.

In addition, Dickson ruled that Evans did indeed face a Schedule 6 charge of premeditated murder.

