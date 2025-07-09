IT’S A SUCKER PUNCH!
Latest Trump tariff move could devastate province
Alarm bells are once again sounding in the Eastern Cape after US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff decision — a move that threatens thousands of jobs and raises fresh concerns about the future of Mercedes-Benz SA.
On Monday, Trump announced that he would subject SA to 30% tariffs from August 1...
