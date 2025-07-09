MBDA fights stadium takeover in urgent court bid
The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) has filed an urgent application with the Gqeberha high court seeking an interdict to prevent the municipality from taking control of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and disrupting the daily operations of its staff.
The papers were filed late on Tuesday, with the matter set to be heard later on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.