Murder accused Rob Evans set to hear fate in bail application
Exactly two months after his arrest, murder accused Rob Evans is set to hear his fate in his protracted formal bail bid.
Evans, a successful Gqeberha businessman, is accused of beating his girlfriend, Vanessa van Rensburg, to death at his Oyster Bay holiday home in April...
