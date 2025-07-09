News

Murder accused Rob Evans set to hear fate in bail application

By Brandon Nel - 09 July 2025

Exactly two months after his arrest, murder accused Rob Evans is set to hear his fate in his protracted formal bail bid.

Evans, a successful Gqeberha businessman, is accused of beating his girlfriend, Vanessa van Rensburg, to death at his Oyster Bay holiday home in April...

