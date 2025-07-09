News

Two Nelson Mandela Bay kidnappings in less than a week

Latest victim is Schauderville businessman taken on Sunday afternoon

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 09 July 2025

Less than a week after the brazen abduction of a Gqeberha nightclub owner’s daughter, police are now investigating a second kidnapping — this time of a 61-year-old businessman from Schauderville.

Chris Kaldelis, the owner of S&D Appliance Warehouse, was reportedly forced into a vehicle on Sunday afternoon and was still missing by Tuesday afternoon...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Texas flash floods death toll tops 100, scores still missing: Abbott | REUTERS
Ghana launches task force to combat gold smuggling | REUTERS

Most Read