Gqeberha is buzzing with rugby fever as the Boks gear up for their match against Italy at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 5.10pm). And, just because we know you want them, here are a few more pictures from the Boks’ training session this week
IN PICS | Boks flex ahead of big show
Gqeberha is buzzing with rugby fever as the Boks gear up for their match against Italy at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 5.10pm). And, just because we know you want them, here are a few more pictures from the Boks’ training session this week
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News