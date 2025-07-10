News

IN PICS | Boks flex ahead of big show

10 July 2025

Gqeberha is buzzing with rugby fever as the Boks gear up for their match against Italy at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 5.10pm).  And, just because we know you want them, here are a few more pictures from the Boks’ training session this week

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Superman battles hi-tech mogul while the Smurfs fight to save Papa ...
US tariffs on South Africa set to hit white farmers Trump has embraced | REUTERS

Most Read