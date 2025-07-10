Fresh allegations surface against infamous Gqeberha fraudster
Western Cape police confirm two cases under investigation against Jason Wood
Infamous jack-of-all-trades trickster and convicted fraudster Jason Wood is once again in hot water — this time accused of masterminding a Ponzi-style investment scheme that has left a trail of dashed dreams.
The Gqeberha serial fraudster with three previous convictions is now accused of swindling unsuspecting investors out of hundreds of thousands of rand by promising high-interest returns through a business involving the resale of vehicles, trucks and agricultural equipment...
