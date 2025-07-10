However, the animal welfare organisation said: “Unfortunately the cruelty that occurred has still not been addressed formally and no action has been taken against those responsible. We can no longer wait. The SPCA is bound by law — and by principle — to act when cruelty occurs.”
TimesLIVE
SPCA lodges criminal complaint against Mossel Bay municipality
Inspectors report 'severe' animal cruelty at Harry Giddey Park
Image: 123RF/subinpumsom
The Garden Route SPCA is lodging a criminal case against the Mossel Bay municipality related to “severe cruelty” observed at a bird and animal park in the coastal town.
Harry Giddey Park is regarded as a “green lung” in the CBD and has been a popular picnic spot. However, an inspection in September last year uncovered illness and neglect among the animals. The park sustained substantial damage due to flooding in 2023.
The municipality then launched an internal investigation into the welfare of animals, operational and financial matters at the park and released the findings just more than a week ago.
“This is not a decision we have taken lightly. The cruelty discovered at the park in September 2024 was severe. Our inspectors found animals living in conditions of neglect and distress and humane euthanasia was necessary to end the suffering in several heartbreaking cases,” said the SPCA.
“In the 10 months since, we have worked tirelessly behind the scenes — providing the municipality with evidence, attending meetings and giving every possible opportunity for accountability to be taken and corrective action implemented.”
Image: Mossel Bay municipality/Facebook
However, the animal welfare organisation said: “Unfortunately the cruelty that occurred has still not been addressed formally and no action has been taken against those responsible. We can no longer wait. The SPCA is bound by law — and by principle — to act when cruelty occurs.”
Key findings of the internal investigation into the affairs of the park include:
The council resolved that no animals be kept at the park until:
“The municipal manager will determine the necessity for disciplinary action,” said the council. It also called for a detailed report on the long-term future of animal care at the park.
“This investigation, though a lengthy process, provides us with an opportunity to correct the systemic issues that played a role in the situation unfolding as it did,” municipal manager Colin Puren said when the findings were released.
“As a municipality we are committed to restoring public trust, strengthening internal processes and ensuring that the humane treatment of animals and sound financial management remain non-negotiable values in everything we do.”
