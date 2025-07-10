Tiny TikTok sensation signs with talent agency
Kariega’s Ayron Jacobs’ social media skits attract big following
Like, like, like ... a million times more.
These types of social media reactions have seen a Nelson Mandela Bay boy and rising TikTok sensation, Ayron Jacobs, sign his first contract with a Cape Town talent agency at just six years old...
