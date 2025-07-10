Two from East Cape among municipalities that could lose funding over payment backlogs
Two Eastern Cape municipalities are among 39 in SA that are at risk of having their grant funding withheld by the National Treasury for failing to make Sars, pension and medical aid contribution payments.
The Dr Beyers Naudé Municipality failed to pay R15m owed to Sars and a further R8.9m to the pension fund...
