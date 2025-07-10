News

Watershed celebrate 25 years with Gqeberha show

Premium
By Faith Mtwana - 10 July 2025

SA pop-rock band Watershed are heading to Gqeberha for a special one-night only performance in celebration of their 25th anniversary. 

The show will take place at the Music Kitchen in Newton Park on Friday July 18...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

[GRAPHIC CONTENT] Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for Judge President ...
Texas flash floods death toll tops 100, scores still missing: Abbott | REUTERS

Most Read