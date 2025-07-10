Watershed celebrate 25 years with Gqeberha show
SA pop-rock band Watershed are heading to Gqeberha for a special one-night only performance in celebration of their 25th anniversary.
The show will take place at the Music Kitchen in Newton Park on Friday July 18...
