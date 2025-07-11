Close family member arrested in connection with murder of Jayden-Lee Meek, 11

A 31-year-old close family member of Jayden-Lee Meek, whose body was discovered on a staircase at the Swazi apartment complex in Fleurhof, Johannesburg, has been arrested.
The 11-year-old was last seen on May 13 when school transport dropped him off at the building. He was found in an unconscious state the next morning on the steps near the door of the flat the family lived at and declared dead when he was taken to a nearby hospital.
On Friday Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the arrest followed an extensive investigation by Florida detectives with the assistance of the provincial investigative unit and tracking team.
“A case of murder was opened, and police conducted investigations which led to the arrest of the woman. She is expected to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Monday on a charge of murder,” Nevhuhulwi said.
“Police investigations continue.”
